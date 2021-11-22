12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $58.52 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Varonis Systems’s trading volume reached 91.8K shares. This is 12.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 2.92% to $30.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 194.4K shares, which is 5.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares rose 2.54% to $156.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.19. The company’s market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock rose 1.8% to $3.94. This security traded at a volume of 113.3K shares come close, making up 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 1.6% to $1.27. The company’s market cap stands at $155.4 million.
Losers
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock declined by 4.84% to $2.95 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 4.77% to $0.48. The company’s market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 4.61% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $102.1 million.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock fell 3.39% to $4.85. The company’s market cap stands at $417.1 million.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 3.29% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.7 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 2.73% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
