12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 22, 2021 5:29 pm
Gainers

  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $58.52 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Varonis Systems’s trading volume reached 91.8K shares. This is 12.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 2.92% to $30.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 194.4K shares, which is 5.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares rose 2.54% to $156.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.19. The company’s market cap stands at $41.2 million.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock rose 1.8% to $3.94. This security traded at a volume of 113.3K shares come close, making up 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 1.6% to $1.27. The company’s market cap stands at $155.4 million.

Losers

  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock declined by 4.84% to $2.95 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 4.77% to $0.48. The company’s market cap stands at $70.2 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 4.61% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $102.1 million.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock fell 3.39% to $4.85. The company’s market cap stands at $417.1 million.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 3.29% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.7 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 2.73% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
