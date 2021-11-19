Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.84 during Friday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 8.41% to $4.06 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 169.2K shares, making up 56.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

