Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 1:19 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.84 during Friday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 3.22% to $3.84. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 68.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $4.07. Trading volume for Genworth Finl’s stock is 920.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 2.6% to $2.76. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 45.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 2.37% to $4.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 25.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares moved upwards by 2.06% to $52.41. The current volume of 488.6K shares is 36.69% of Fidelity National Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 8.41% to $4.06 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 169.2K shares, making up 56.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares fell 3.89% to $1.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 131.6K shares, making up 30.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $681.8 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 3.82% to $8.83. The current volume of 28.4K shares is 22.42% of Trean Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $449.3 million.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock fell 3.56% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 77.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares fell 2.92% to $13.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 146.7K, which is 41.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.5 million.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares fell 2.84% to $108.0. The current volume of 134.4K shares is 27.79% of Reinsurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

