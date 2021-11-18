12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock increased by 3.37% to $29.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.5K shares, which is 15.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares rose 2.76% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares increased by 2.1% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock increased by 1.85% to $9.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 199.1K, accounting for 4.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 1.61% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares moved upwards by 1.56% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
Losers
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares declined by 25.57% to $34.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 31.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares fell 5.31% to $207.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 246.9K shares, which is 25.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) stock fell 4.49% to $26.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 121.5K shares, which is 14.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock decreased by 2.92% to $116.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 727.7K, accounting for 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares fell 2.61% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 2.5% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
