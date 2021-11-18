QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 18, 2021 12:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares rose 4.05% to $4.38 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 86.9K, which is 123.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $1.82. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 430.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 488.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock rose 2.22% to $3.21. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 28.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 2.11% to $1.93. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 312.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 2.09% to $13.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.2K shares, making up 31.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.5 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $13.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 130 shares, making up 7.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $409.1 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock decreased by 6.53% to $2.08 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 11.9K shares is 40.92% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 6.32% to $2.75. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 94.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $351.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 6.28% to $9.86. The current volume of 445.7K shares is 13.33% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 5.03% to $122.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.2K shares, making up 64.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 4.87% to $24.83. The current volume of 416.1K shares is 68.1% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $664.4 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 4.73% to $3.83. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 54.81% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

