12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock increased by 17.49% to $4.97 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Liquidia’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 356.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $258.3 million.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) stock rose 16.54% to $12.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock increased by 16.32% to $3.28. Trading volume for Repro-Med Systems’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1182.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock rose 13.21% to $1.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares, making up 275.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) stock increased by 11.76% to $12.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 89.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock increased by 11.05% to $2.71. Trading volume for UpHealth’s stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $381.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares fell 23.3% to $12.12 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for NeuroPace’s stock is 85.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 160.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $294.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock fell 18.93% to $5.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock fell 16.44% to $32.58. Trading volume for FIGS’s stock is 5.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 318.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares declined by 13.06% to $27.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares fell 12.47% to $2.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 260.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares fell 11.41% to $13.94. Trading volume for Cortexyme’s stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 348.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.6 million.
