Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 4.54% to $41.4 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.7K, which is 51.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $139.68. The current volume of 66.8K shares is 44.4% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $16.38. Tiptree’s stock is trading at a volume of 156.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares rose 1.69% to $216.87. Erie Indemnity’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 1.41% to $5.74. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 0.87% to $90.89. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.3K, which is 22.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares fell 8.45% to $115.47 during Thursday’s regular session. Allstate’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 140.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares decreased by 5.13% to $22.03. The current volume of 27.5K shares is 43.3% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $553.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares fell 3.66% to $233.11. As of 12:40 EST, Enstar Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.9K, which is 38.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 3.52% to $4.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.0K shares, making up 26.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
- SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock declined by 3.49% to $9.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 358.4K shares, making up 74.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 3.45% to $6.87. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.9K, which is 11.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
