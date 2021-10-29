QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 29, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares increased by 6.74% to $5.92 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 27.63% of Kingstone Companies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock moved upwards by 4.15% to $8.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7K shares, making up 5.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 3.23% to $91.33. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 28.8K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $205.97. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity’s stock is 27.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $14.97. The current volume of 75.5K shares is 55.99% of Universal Insurance Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $469.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 2.2% to $78.77. The current volume of 57.3K shares is 37.97% of Selective Insurance Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 7.03% to $3.31 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 70.8K, which is 41.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 6.11% to $19.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.3K shares, making up 38.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $502.0 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 3.81% to $2.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 148.4K shares, making up 27.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $800.0 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 3.3% to $9.53. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 12.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $489.2 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 3.22% to $4.67. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 3.18% to $3.07. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 825.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $387.7 million.

