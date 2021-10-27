12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $96.06 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.7K shares, which is 7.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares rose 4.6% to $93.05. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $13.7. The company’s market cap stands at $155.3 million.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $16.17. At the close, Ford Motor’s trading volume reached 11.7 million shares. This is 18.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $2.25. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares rose 3.54% to $14.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.3 million.
Losers
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares fell 11.83% to $0.82 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 848.4K, accounting for 23.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 7.06% to $0.69. Puxin’s trading volume hit 484.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.1 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares decreased by 6.33% to $11.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock decreased by 5.31% to $73.54. eBay’s trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 21.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 4.9% to $1.75. This security traded at a volume of 143.2K shares come close, making up 4.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock fell 4.08% to $11.76. The company’s market cap stands at $536.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.