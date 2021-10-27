12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock increased by 36.51% to $3.29 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Galera Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 16.4 million shares by close, accounting for 2163.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares increased by 8.87% to $658.0. This security traded at a volume of 189.0K shares come close, making up 33.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) stock increased by 5.19% to $39.69. Envista Holdings’s trading volume hit 98.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock moved upwards by 3.19% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.3 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) shares moved upwards by 2.95% to $12.2.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $10.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 189.5K, accounting for 14.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares declined by 25.57% to $0.67 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 493.1K shares, which is 14.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock decreased by 6.19% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock fell 6.05% to $1.71. The company’s market cap stands at $107.9 million.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock fell 5.27% to $131.05. At the close, Teladoc Health’s trading volume reached 376.6K shares. This is 16.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares fell 4.77% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock decreased by 4.63% to $0.51. At the close, Brickell Biotech’s trading volume reached 212.2K shares. This is 18.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.9 million.
