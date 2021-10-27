12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 12.23% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 46.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.