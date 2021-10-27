12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock rose 23.53% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 672.6K shares come close, making up 458.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million. read more