12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 6:52 pm
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares rose 3.49% to $39.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock increased by 3.04% to $22.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 215.4K shares, which is 5.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares increased by 2.97% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $51.4 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares rose 2.58% to $31.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.3K, accounting for 18.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) stock decreased by 7.68% to $33.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.2K shares, which is 9.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock fell 5.61% to $51.84. Upwork’s trading volume hit 127.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 2.83% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 2.58% to $2.65. The company’s market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares decreased by 2.33% to $103.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares fell 1.62% to $6.1. The company’s market cap stands at $889.3 million.
