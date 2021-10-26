Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 3.4% to $2.43 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.7K, which is 22.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares increased by 3.03% to $40.7. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 13.5K, which is 68.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $152.1 million.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares rose 2.8% to $3.3. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 80.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 85.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $285.1 million.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 2.09% to $84.74. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock rose 1.9% to $4.28. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock rose 1.16% to $41.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 131.4K, which is 40.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 billion.
Losers
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 9.45% to $3.93 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 195.0K shares is 948.19% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 4.35% to $5.07. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 2.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 3.38% to $125.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.2K shares, making up 29.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares fell 3.11% to $13.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.0K, which is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.9 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 2.39% to $2.46. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.28% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.0K, which is 47.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million.
