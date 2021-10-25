12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $208.6 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) stock rose 4.99% to $71.27. HealthEquity’s trading volume hit 65.1K shares by close, accounting for 13.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.6 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares increased by 3.97% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 3.67% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares rose 3.65% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
Losers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 4.44% to $3.23 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 819.8K shares, which is 1.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $428.7 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares declined by 4.43% to $4.1. The company’s market cap stands at $194.9 million.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) shares declined by 3.78% to $40.0. The company’s market cap stands at $805.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock fell 3.05% to $2.23. The company’s market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares decreased by 2.09% to $0.55. This security traded at a volume of 151.5K shares come close, making up 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.
