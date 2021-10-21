11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 2.5% to $1.23 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 412.6K shares, which is 4.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock moved upwards by 1.46% to $27.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.5 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 1.27% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares rose 1.04% to $120.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 2.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $146.2 billion.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 16.49% to $7.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 136.1K shares come close, making up 12.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined by 7.15% to $52.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0 million, accounting for 33.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock declined by 4.71% to $77.25. This security traded at a volume of 585.1K shares come close, making up 14.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 billion.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares fell 3.76% to $23.05. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares decreased by 3.72% to $50.99. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares fell 2.42% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.