fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.29
372.69
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
-3073.95
62927.46
-4.66%
DIA
-0.06
356.09
-0.02%
SPY
+ 1.28
451.13
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.17
142.90
-0.12%
GLD
-0.14
167.04
-0.08%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $177.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) stock rose 2.31% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $49.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares rose 1.65% to $15.4. WhiteHorse Finance’s trading volume hit 137.8K shares by close, accounting for 305.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.9 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares increased by 1.03% to $1.96. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock increased by 0.97% to $16.59. This security traded at a volume of 229.2K shares come close, making up 9.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

Losers

  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares fell 7.78% to $8.42 during Thursday’s after-market session. China Finance Online Co’s trading volume hit 57.1K shares by close, accounting for 33.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock fell 7.12% to $8.49. This security traded at a volume of 606.8K shares come close, making up 39.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $138.2 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 3.73% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 2.32% to $0.91. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock fell 2.31% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.9 million.
  • Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock fell 2.29% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $14.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million. read more
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock increased by 4.2% to $11.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. read more