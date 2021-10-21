12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $177.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) stock rose 2.31% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $49.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares rose 1.65% to $15.4. WhiteHorse Finance’s trading volume hit 137.8K shares by close, accounting for 305.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.9 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares increased by 1.03% to $1.96. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock increased by 0.97% to $16.59. This security traded at a volume of 229.2K shares come close, making up 9.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares fell 7.78% to $8.42 during Thursday’s after-market session. China Finance Online Co’s trading volume hit 57.1K shares by close, accounting for 33.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock fell 7.12% to $8.49. This security traded at a volume of 606.8K shares come close, making up 39.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $138.2 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 3.73% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 2.32% to $0.91. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock fell 2.31% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.9 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock fell 2.29% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.3 million.
