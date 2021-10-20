12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $14.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock rose 7.15% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 533.3K, accounting for 879.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) shares rose 5.11% to $1.85. The company’s market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock increased by 3.13% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock increased by 1.69% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock rose 1.37% to $42.16. At the close, First Interstate BancSys’s trading volume reached 92.9K shares. This is 27.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares fell 4.38% to $15.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $323.2 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 3.23% to $1.2. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 1.93% to $1.02. This security traded at a volume of 100.0K shares come close, making up 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares decreased by 1.65% to $18.56. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 261.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.2 million.
- Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) stock fell 1.27% to $13.24. The company’s market cap stands at $123.9 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock decreased by 1.25% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $92.8 million.
