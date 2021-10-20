fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 5:01 pm
Gainers

  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) stock rose 7.06% to $70.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 277.0K shares, which is 34.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 5.95% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $14.0.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock rose 3.24% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $14.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 175.6K, accounting for 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares declined by 7.21% to $1.03 during Wednesday’s after-market session. ADMA Biologics’s trading volume hit 859.7K shares by close, accounting for 30.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 2.4% to $7.32. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell 2.07% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.9K, accounting for 0.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $360.8 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares decreased by 1.88% to $2.62. At the close, Verastem’s trading volume reached 81.4K shares. This is 3.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.5 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 1.82% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock decreased by 1.74% to $2.26. The company’s market cap stands at $33.6 million.
Movers

