12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 5:00 pm
Gainers

  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 6.59% to $6.95 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 188.7K shares come close, making up 4.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.1 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares increased by 5.49% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares increased by 2.96% to $2.43. The company’s market cap stands at $153.1 million.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares rose 2.33% to $3.95. The company’s market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 2.32% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 2.08% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Losers

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares decreased by 4.58% to $135.41 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, IBM’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 31.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares declined by 3.81% to $544.0. Lam Research’s trading volume hit 261.8K shares by close, accounting for 19.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares decreased by 3.22% to $8.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock declined by 2.23% to $131.0. This security traded at a volume of 450.2K shares come close, making up 6.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 billion.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock declined by 2.21% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock decreased by 1.98% to $324.5. This security traded at a volume of 102.1K shares come close, making up 10.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 billion.
