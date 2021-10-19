fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 5:36 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock moved upwards by 17.82% to $1.19 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.9 million shares come close, making up 23.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $233.2 million.
  • Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares increased by 5.73% to $22.68. The company’s market cap stands at $790.6 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $2.67. The company’s market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares increased by 3.65% to $0.49. The company’s market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares increased by 3.56% to $7.85. The company’s market cap stands at $147.6 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares rose 3.44% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.

Losers

  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 12.61% to $3.19 during Tuesday’s after-market session. ATI Physical Therapy’s trading volume hit 216.9K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $627.2 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock decreased by 3.88% to $0.77. The company’s market cap stands at $61.4 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares fell 2.78% to $3.15. The company’s market cap stands at $149.0 million.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock declined by 2.61% to $1.12. The company’s market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 2.51% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.3 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock decreased by 2.28% to $8.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million.
