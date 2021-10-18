12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7 during Monday’s after-market session. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 570.2K shares by close, accounting for 118.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock rose 3.52% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.4 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares rose 1.42% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.9 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 1.1% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.7 million.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares increased by 0.97% to $10.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.1K shares, which is 11.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $523.4 million.
- First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares rose 0.96% to $21.92. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 3.35% to $0.78 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.3 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock declined by 2.6% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 2.15% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock fell 2.13% to $22.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 286.6K, accounting for 12.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 1.95% to $3.02. The company’s market cap stands at $101.4 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 1.43% to $1.38. The company’s market cap stands at $145.6 million.
