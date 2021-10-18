12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock increased by 8.87% to $11.9 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 379 shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. read more