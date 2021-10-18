fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 6:02 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock increased by 28.63% to $5.66 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock increased by 7.11% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $6.56. The company’s market cap stands at $244.2 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares rose 2.98% to $2.07. Calithera Biosciences’s trading volume hit 270.3K shares by close, accounting for 48.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.4 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock increased by 2.65% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock increased by 2.14% to $16.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.7K, accounting for 15.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock declined by 4.63% to $26.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.2 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 2.92% to $0.99. The company’s market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares decreased by 2.86% to $4.42. The company’s market cap stands at $167.6 million.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock decreased by 2.44% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
  • Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares declined by 2.18% to $7.19. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares decreased by 2.18% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
