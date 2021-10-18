12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 3.01% to $12.65 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.5 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 1.75% to $0.55. The company’s market cap stands at $80.8 million.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares increased by 1.24% to $22.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares increased by 1.04% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock increased by 0.97% to $5.17. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 million.
Losers
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares decreased by 5.83% to $57.06 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock decreased by 3.63% to $10.36. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 3.06% to $7.29. The company’s market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock fell 2.54% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares decreased by 1.8% to $2.73. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 1.4% to $9.18. At the close, Latch’s trading volume reached 108.2K shares. This is 9.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
