12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 17.39% to $1.22 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.7 million, which is 5554.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $21.37. The company’s market cap stands at $261.9 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 8.85% to $6.02. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $165.78. The current volume of 882.3K shares is 154.4% of Ambarella’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock rose 8.07% to $11.11. Trading volume for Latch’s stock is 442.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 7.69% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
Losers
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares decreased by 11.03% to $5.77 during Thursday’s regular session. Sono-Tek’s stock is trading at a volume of 356.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 647.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCSI) stock declined by 8.1% to $60.74. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 6.73% to $0.52. Color Star Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock fell 5.31% to $13.02. The company’s market cap stands at $511.5 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 5.17% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 60.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $184.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares decreased by 5.16% to $3.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.9K shares, making up 43.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
