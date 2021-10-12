12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $1.05 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 68.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.8 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 6.77% to $20.48. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 413.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.6 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares increased by 3.82% to $15.75. The company’s market cap stands at $156.3 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 1.76% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 1.11% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares moved upwards by 1.09% to $21.3. This security traded at a volume of 193.4K shares come close, making up 10.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares declined by 10.59% to $24.37 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.0 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 4.53% to $10.55. The company’s market cap stands at $253.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 2.03% to $6.3. Workhorse Group’s trading volume hit 370.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $780.8 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock fell 1.56% to $81.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.5 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 1.37% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million.
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares fell 1.28% to $36.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 417.3K, accounting for 21.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
