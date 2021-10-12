fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 5:47 pm
Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $15.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.6 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock increased by 4.77% to $45.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 103.8K, accounting for 20.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 1.13% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 0.89% to $0.34. This security traded at a volume of 58.4K shares come close, making up 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock increased by 0.86% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares increased by 0.79% to $35.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 311.7K, accounting for 14.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.

Losers

  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 6.02% to $13.74 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) stock decreased by 2.46% to $23.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock fell 1.97% to $155.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 309.8K, accounting for 22.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares decreased by 1.78% to $231.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110.8K shares, which is 7.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 billion.
  • Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares decreased by 1.74% to $17.52. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) stock decreased by 1.67% to $10.03. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
