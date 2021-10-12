Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $2.52 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7K shares, making up 46.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock increased by 2.72% to $41.27. Arch Capital Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 941.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 billion.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock increased by 2.37% to $72.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 239.3K, which is 44.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $1266.83. The current volume of 20.4K shares is 54.92% of Markel’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $17.3 billion.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 1.47% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 116.3K, which is 69.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 1.45% to $36.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 217.0K shares, making up 53.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 5.17% to $4.13 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 3.42% to $43.58. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 127.3K, which is 28.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock declined by 2.35% to $4.61. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 975 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares fell 2.0% to $4.41. The current volume of 3.1K shares is 4.47% of Atlantic American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock decreased by 1.98% to $12.38. The current volume of 266.2K shares is 8.45% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 1.94% to $3.54. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 743 as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
