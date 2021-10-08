fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
362.97
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 890.60
54675.82
+ 1.66%
DIA
+ 0.02
347.61
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ -0.01
438.67
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.88
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
164.19
-0.02%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 8, 2021 8:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock rose 6.13% to $3.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.3 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 3.23% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.5 million.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock increased by 3.13% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 2.99% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares fell 5.83% to $100.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 4.49% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 2.91% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 2.85% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock decreased by 2.68% to $51.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 2.07% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $3.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million. read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 2.52% to $10.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $332.4 million. read more