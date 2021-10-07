fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:47 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $43.87 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 214.1K shares is 48.37% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock rose 6.57% to $135.0. The current volume of 94.3K shares is 112.58% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $5.39. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 929.6K shares, making up 25.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $2.21. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 78.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $13.02. The current volume of 516.2K shares is 16.41% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 4.28% to $5.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.9 million, which is 39.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares declined by 1.51% to $24.63 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 189.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) shares decreased by 1.14% to $21.74. The current volume of 4.7K shares is 55.25% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 1.05% to $8.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6K shares, making up 53.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $415.9 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 1.01% to $3.46. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.3 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 0.85% to $3.53. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGRP) shares decreased by 0.76% to $28.74. As of 12:40 EST, Enstar Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K, which is 16.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

