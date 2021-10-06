12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 8.38% to $1.81 during Monday's after-market session. SCWorx's trading volume hit 504.7K shares by close, accounting for 148.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.