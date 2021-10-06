12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares increased by 5.4% to $2.73 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 4.89% to $1.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 7.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $179.1 million.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) stock rose 3.77% to $26.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares rose 3.36% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 2.71% to $3.78. The company’s market cap stands at $87.0 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock increased by 2.69% to $4.58. The company’s market cap stands at $77.3 million.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock fell 13.73% to $2.64 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock fell 6.97% to $17.5. The company’s market cap stands at $470.5 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock declined by 4.14% to $3.71. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 790.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $140.7 million.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock decreased by 2.36% to $1.66. UpHealth’s trading volume hit 65.7K shares by close, accounting for 9.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $195.2 million.
- Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) stock fell 1.81% to $38.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock fell 1.32% to $12.09. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
