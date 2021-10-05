10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 28.52% to $9.76 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.8 million, which is 214.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.4 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 18.23% to $2.01.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock rose 10.04% to $115.0. As of 12:30 EST, ACM Research’s stock is trading at a volume of 214.7K, which is 53.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock increased by 7.47% to $22.73. KnowBe4’s stock is trading at a volume of 237.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 30.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $9.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares increased by 6.9% to $9.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
Losers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock fell 32.51% to $7.89 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $136.0 million.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares fell 8.02% to $13.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 351.6K, which is 47.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 7.55% to $2.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 30.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.4 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 6.61% to $7.92. The current volume of 426.2K shares is 14.71% of Focus Universal’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.6 million.
