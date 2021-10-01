12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares rose 11.56% to $5.98 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares rose 9.78% to $24.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 8.14% to $7.82. The company’s market cap stands at $429.9 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $34.15. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $17.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.3 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 7.27% to $27.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares decreased by 13.3% to $7.5 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $72.8 million.
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares declined by 5.85% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 3.5% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares decreased by 2.85% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.68% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares decreased by 2.67% to $8.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
