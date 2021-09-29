12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 30.57% to $30.02 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 144.2K shares, which is 15.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.6 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock increased by 4.51% to $5.32. Aprea Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 102.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.7 million.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $40.98. The company’s market cap stands at $825.0 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock rose 3.78% to $3.29. The company’s market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock increased by 3.34% to $4.63. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares increased by 2.6% to $5.91. The company’s market cap stands at $218.0 million.
Losers
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) stock declined by 4.99% to $17.74 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.3 million.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 4.98% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.8 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock fell 4.77% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock fell 2.54% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.3 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock fell 2.16% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares declined by 2.16% to $2.72. The company’s market cap stands at $104.0 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.