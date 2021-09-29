fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 1:23 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 4.33% to $3.61 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 108.8K shares is 39.95% of United Insurance Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 3.86% to $5.16. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 807 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 3.08% to $11.54. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 61.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.6 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 1.9% to $5.37. The current volume of 911 shares is 4.86% of Kingsway Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock rose 1.8% to $111.89. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8K shares, making up 5.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $946.1 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 1.67% to $8.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 8.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.

Losers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 3.5% to $5.24 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 2.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 3.37% to $3.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 0.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 2.82% to $2.8. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 36.6K, which is 2.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.13% to $3.64. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 48.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 1.81% to $2.17. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 118.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $114.2 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock declined by 1.78% to $11.64. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.3K shares, making up 6.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million.

