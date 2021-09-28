fbpx

QQQ
-10.48
380.83
-2.83%
BTC/USD
-1313.09
41847.81
-3.04%
DIA
-5.64
354.25
-1.62%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 28, 2021 4:46 pm
Gainers

  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares increased by 2.97% to $9.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $105.0 million.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock rose 2.44% to $4.19. This security traded at a volume of 398.6K shares come close, making up 40.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.3 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $25.12. The company’s market cap stands at $40.6 billion.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.28% to $0.31. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock increased by 2.07% to $15.71. Tenneco’s trading volume hit 58.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 3.13% to $0.78 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Naked Brand Group’s trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.5 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 2.28% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $47.2 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 1.58% to $1.87. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 1.57% to $29.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.0K, accounting for 3.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock decreased by 1.42% to $41.01. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

Posted-In:

Movers

