12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 46.37% to $6.06 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 75.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares increased by 4.58% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares rose 3.69% to $14.31. The company’s market cap stands at $491.1 million.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock rose 3.19% to $12.9. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock rose 2.95% to $1.74. At the close, Dare Bioscience’s trading volume reached 83.2K shares. This is 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares rose 2.67% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 3.55% to $4.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $62.7 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares fell 3.05% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 2.51% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares decreased by 2.01% to $6.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.5K shares, which is 4.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 1.82% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock declined by 1.79% to $0.88. AIkido Pharma’s trading volume hit 153.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.9 million.
