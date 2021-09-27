12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $5.65 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.6K shares, which is 17.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $275.6 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares increased by 5.73% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $16.0. At the close, Altimmune’s trading volume reached 99.8K shares. This is 6.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.2 million.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares rose 4.59% to $15.95. The company’s market cap stands at $580.5 million.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock increased by 4.48% to $3.26. Aytu BioPharma’s trading volume hit 99.0K shares by close, accounting for 19.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares increased by 4.06% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
Losers
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock fell 14.93% to $2.68 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares decreased by 9.91% to $1.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.4K shares, which is 2.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $411.7 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock decreased by 7.08% to $5.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 222.5K, accounting for 13.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares decreased by 6.13% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 93.3K, accounting for 1.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.4 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock decreased by 4.99% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.3 million.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock declined by 3.81% to $3.29. The company’s market cap stands at $155.6 million.
