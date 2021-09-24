fbpx

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 4:42 pm
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 1.46% to $2.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.

  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock moved upwards by 1.23% to $112.99. This security traded at a volume of 72.3K shares come close, making up 4.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 0.97% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 113.7K shares come close, making up 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.5 million.

Losers

 

 

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 4.78% to $18.55 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $546.4 million.

  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares declined by 3.04% to $31.99. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 2.81% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million.

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 1.77% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares fell 1.44% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.

  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock fell 1.28% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

