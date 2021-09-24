12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 4.68% to $3.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Nova Lifestyle's trading volume reached 31.8K shares. This is 8.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.