12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 4:39 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) shares rose 8.56% to $33.6 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $2.35. Tuesday Morning’s trading volume hit 144.0K shares by close, accounting for 14.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.9 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 2.78% to $2.21. The company’s market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares rose 2.56% to $0.4. At the close, OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s trading volume reached 55.8K shares. This is 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock moved upwards by 2.49% to $0.43. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Losers

  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 5.09% to $1.68 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $177.3 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock decreased by 4.42% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.0 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 2.63% to $10.77. This security traded at a volume of 205.8K shares come close, making up 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $415.4 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock decreased by 2.57% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.4 million.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares fell 1.8% to $14.76. This security traded at a volume of 679.6K shares come close, making up 270.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.1 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 1.52% to $4.54. This security traded at a volume of 2.9 million shares come close, making up 8.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

