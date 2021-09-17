12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved upwards by 8.27% to $5.76 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.7 million shares come close, making up 1916.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.3 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock increased by 6.87% to $2.02. At the close, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s trading volume reached 81.7K shares. This is 24.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares rose 6.84% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock increased by 6.71% to $8.1. The company’s market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.5K, accounting for 6.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares increased by 4.54% to $1.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.6 million shares, which is 276.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.4 million.
Losers
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock fell 4.53% to $2.53 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 241.2K, accounting for 7.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock declined by 3.93% to $24.47. At the close, Iovance Biotherapeutics’s trading volume reached 450.1K shares. This is 26.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares declined by 3.9% to $4.93. The company’s market cap stands at $89.2 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock decreased by 3.71% to $7.8. This security traded at a volume of 97.6K shares come close, making up 8.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $617.3 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock fell 3.55% to $3.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.8K shares, which is 13.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $396.7 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares declined by 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
