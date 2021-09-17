12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 5.15% to $10.19 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Rekor Systems’s trading volume reached 57.8K shares. This is 5.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.7 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 3.26% to $7.59. The company’s market cap stands at $123.5 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 2.68% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock increased by 2.39% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.4 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock rose 1.21% to $2.5. The company’s market cap stands at $129.9 million.
Losers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares decreased by 8.2% to $10.2 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Aehr Test Systems’s trading volume reached 119.1K shares. This is 1.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $246.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 3.34% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 153.9K, accounting for 3.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares decreased by 2.02% to $7.3. The company’s market cap stands at $504.7 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 1.87% to $0.96. At the close, Color Star Technology’s trading volume reached 96.0K shares. This is 4.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $109.7 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares decreased by 1.78% to $41.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 134.2K shares, which is 4.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock declined by 1.74% to $13.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 233.91 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
