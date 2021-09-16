fbpx

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 4:48 pm
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

 

Gainers

 

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $0.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.9 million.

  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.3 million.

  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock increased by 2.43% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares moved upwards by 1.53% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares increased by 0.87% to $58.79. This security traded at a volume of 307.6K shares come close, making up 7.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.

Losers

 

 

  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 3.58% to $2.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.

  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares decreased by 2.13% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 1.87% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.

  • GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares declined by 1.45% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares decreased by 1.33% to $155.16. This security traded at a volume of 275.5K shares come close, making up 12.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 billion.

  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 1.32% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.5 million.

