12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 6.9% to $1.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $164.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $8.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 236.5K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $566.5 million.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 2.51% to $24.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 2.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 1.73% to $11.15. At the close, Aterian’s trading volume reached 442.0K shares. This is 3.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $430.1 million.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares rose 1.53% to $66.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock decreased by 17.58% to $2.72 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $71.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares fell 4.12% to $3.96. Regis’s trading volume hit 89.3K shares by close, accounting for 19.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $141.7 million.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares decreased by 3.43% to $74.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.5K, accounting for 10.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 2.72% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares declined by 1.41% to $4.9. The company’s market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares decreased by 1.39% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
