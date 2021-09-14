12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares rose 5.49% to $9.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares increased by 2.79% to $6.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 837.0K shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares moved upwards by 2.33% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 1.94% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 1.47% to $2.06. The company’s market cap stands at $143.0 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 1.46% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.5 million.
Losers
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares declined by 4.46% to $20.37 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $971.1 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock decreased by 2.28% to $3.86. At the close, Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume reached 83.9K shares. This is 7.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares decreased by 1.89% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares decreased by 1.59% to $3.1. The company’s market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 1.41% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $235.8 million.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) shares declined by 1.19% to $5.82. The company’s market cap stands at $934.7 million.
