12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.04 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 3.89% to $12.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 612.8K, accounting for 3.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $297.1 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares increased by 3.71% to $9.76. At the close, Communications Systems’s trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 7440.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.8 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 2.09% to $1.95. The company’s market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 1.84% to $5.5. The company’s market cap stands at $85.0 million.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock rose 1.84% to $158.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 billion.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 25.44% to $0.39 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.3 million shares come close, making up 56.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares decreased by 1.54% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares decreased by 1.09% to $75.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.3K shares, which is 7.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares decreased by 1.03% to $1.94. The company’s market cap stands at $122.4 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 0.93% to $7.52. The company’s market cap stands at $150.0 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares fell 0.92% to $18.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.