Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 5.03% to $5.63 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 135.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 2.37% to $90.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.9K shares, making up 17.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares rose 2.17% to $3.29. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.3K, which is 4.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 1.2% to $13.43. Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 52.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.6 million.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $10.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.8K shares, making up 17.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.4 million.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock rose 0.88% to $25.17. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 68.15% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
Losers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 5.5% to $2.48 during Friday’s regular session. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 315.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 3.5% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 450.9K, which is 79.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock declined by 2.87% to $37.62. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 88.4K, which is 35.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 2.27% to $6.47. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 201.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 1.77% to $3.33. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 1.51% to $4.24. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $535.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.