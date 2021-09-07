Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares increased by 25.33% to $6.55 during Tuesday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 4.38% to $2.97. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 5.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 4.3% to $3.68. The current volume of 573.6K shares is 102.2% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 4.1% to $12.56. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 130.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 2.82% to $5.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 89.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 2.79% to $3.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.1K shares, making up 6.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
Losers
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock fell 4.3% to $87.03 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion’s stock is trading at a volume of 145.6K, which is 53.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 4.01% to $2.28. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.7K, which is 35.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 3.84% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.5K, which is 164.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock declined by 3.46% to $24.31. The current volume of 30.6K shares is 50.34% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $610.6 million.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock decreased by 3.19% to $176.96. The current volume of 37.0K shares is 36.34% of Kinsale Capital Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 3.11% to $3.74. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.1 million.
