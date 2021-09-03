12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares moved upwards by 1.55% to $19.54 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares increased by 1.29% to $86.5. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 1.11% to $5.44. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 115.9K shares, which is 1.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.6 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 1.02% to $0.4. This security traded at a volume of 130.7K shares come close, making up 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 0.99% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 0.81% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 2.92% to $0.46 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 2.47% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 1.76% to $7.84. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 828.7K shares. This is 2.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $545.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 1.47% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 1.13% to $32.6. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 0.96% to $3.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 624.0K, accounting for 4.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $797.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.