12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 2.45% to $1.25 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 1.88% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $126.7 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock rose 1.01% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares increased by 0.97% to $300.0. The company’s market cap stands at $29.0 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $7.78. The company’s market cap stands at $308.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 0.85% to $4.72. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
Losers
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock declined by 4.58% to $7.3 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock fell 3.43% to $17.78. At the close, Zuora’s trading volume reached 95.0K shares. This is 9.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 2.76% to $5.3. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.68% to $1.09. The company’s market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 2.66% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 522.9K, accounting for 9.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock declined by 2.18% to $14.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 234.7K shares, which is 12.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.