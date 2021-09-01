fbpx

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 7:34 pm
Gainers

  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares rose 11.51% to $23.72 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, ChargePoint Hldgs’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 44.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 1.76% to $2.31. The company’s market cap stands at $160.4 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 1.0% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock rose 0.84% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.8 million.

Losers

  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock fell 2.76% to $5.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $163.8 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares decreased by 1.91% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.9 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 1.86% to $1.32. The company’s market cap stands at $512.9 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock decreased by 1.19% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 0.89% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

