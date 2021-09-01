12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares moved upwards by 18.76% to $28.35 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 588.2K, accounting for 131.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.8 million.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) stock increased by 7.28% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock increased by 4.3% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares increased by 3.42% to $13.9. The company’s market cap stands at $361.6 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares increased by 2.87% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million.
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares fell 14.11% to $3.35 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 244.8K shares, which is 20.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.6 million.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock fell 10.04% to $300.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 162.6K shares, which is 25.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 4.55% to $1.26. The company’s market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares fell 3.0% to $10.05. The company’s market cap stands at $469.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares declined by 2.59% to $32.8. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock decreased by 2.44% to $11.61. The company’s market cap stands at $65.3 million.
